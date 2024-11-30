Joint Air Patrols: Russia and China's Strategic Display

In a bold strategic move, Russian and Chinese bombers completed a joint air patrol over the Sea of Japan, East China Sea, and parts of the western Pacific Ocean, announced the Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday.

The maneuver involved Russian Tu-95MS and Chinese H-6K bombers, which embarked on an eight-hour mission escorted by fighter jets from the two nations. Significantly, the Russian planes launched from and returned to an airfield in China.

According to the Russian ministry, this operation respected international airspace laws and was not intended as a provocation against any specific countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)