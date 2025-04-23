Survivors of 2022 July Fourth parade mass shooting to address gunman before his sentencing

Survivors and relatives of people killed in a 2022 mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago are set to address the gunman Wednesday at his sentencing hearing.

Robert E Crimo III, 24, pleaded guilty last month to the shooting that left seven people dead and dozens more injured. His plea change, just moments before opening statements at his trial, came as a shock even after years of unpredictable legal proceedings.

Crimo is certain to spend the rest of his life in prison. Each count of first-degree murder carries a maximum natural life sentence in Illinois. Prosecutors and attorneys for survivors say addressing Crimo is an important step.

"They have been patiently waiting for justice to be served," said a statement from Romanucci & Blandin, a Chicago-based law firm that represents nearly 50 victims. They "will tell their personal stories to the court, and they are steadfastly committed to pursuing justice." Attorneys were unsure how many people might give so-called "victim impact statements," saying some may decide at the last minute. Prosecutors are also expected to lay out evidence during the sentencing hearing at the Lake County Courthouse, roughly 70 kilometres from Chicago.

Dozens were wounded in the shooting in the suburb about 50 kilometres north of Chicago. They ranged in age from their 80s down to an 8-year-old boy who was left partially paralysed.

Authorities said Crimo perched on a roof and fired into the crowds. Witnesses described confusion as the shots began, followed by terror as families bolted from the downtown parade route, leaving lawn chairs and strollers behind.

The seven people killed in the shooting were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; Eduardo Uvaldo, 69; and married couple Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35.

Crimo's father, Robert Crimo Jr, a former mayoral candidate, was charged in connection with how his son obtained a gun license. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to seven misdemeanour counts of reckless conduct. He served less than two months in jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)