Left Menu

Politics of Hate and Its Consequences: Raut Slams BJP

MP Sanjay Raut accused BJP's 'politics of hate' of causing the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, including tourists. He criticized Home Minister Amit Shah as 'failed' and demanded his resignation, alleging the government prioritizes political maneuvering over public safety amid rising terror incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:06 IST
Politics of Hate and Its Consequences: Raut Slams BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP, holding its 'politics of hate' responsible for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu Kashmir. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly those of tourists, has raised questions about national security.

During a press briefing, Raut sharply criticized Home Minister Amit Shah, labeling him a 'failed' leader and calling for his immediate resignation. He accused the government of being preoccupied with political games, ignoring real threats, and failing in its duty to protect citizens.

Raut also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling claims made post-demonetization regarding the end of terrorism. He argued, however, that terror incidents keep increasing, while crucial information about them is allegedly withheld from the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025