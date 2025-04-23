Politics of Hate and Its Consequences: Raut Slams BJP
MP Sanjay Raut accused BJP's 'politics of hate' of causing the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, including tourists. He criticized Home Minister Amit Shah as 'failed' and demanded his resignation, alleging the government prioritizes political maneuvering over public safety amid rising terror incidents.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP, holding its 'politics of hate' responsible for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu Kashmir. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly those of tourists, has raised questions about national security.
During a press briefing, Raut sharply criticized Home Minister Amit Shah, labeling him a 'failed' leader and calling for his immediate resignation. He accused the government of being preoccupied with political games, ignoring real threats, and failing in its duty to protect citizens.
Raut also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling claims made post-demonetization regarding the end of terrorism. He argued, however, that terror incidents keep increasing, while crucial information about them is allegedly withheld from the public.
