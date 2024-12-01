Left Menu

JSW MG Motor India Drives Impressive November Sales

JSW MG Motor India saw a 20% increase in wholesales, totaling 6,019 units in November 2024. The Windsor electric crossover achieved significant success, with 3,144 units sold. New energy vehicles accounted for 70% of the monthly sales, highlighting their importance to the company's revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:27 IST
JSW MG Motor India Drives Impressive November Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW MG Motor India recently announced a remarkable 20% rise in wholesales, reporting a total of 6,019 units for November 2024. This positions the company favorably compared to the same period last year.

The Windsor, an electric crossover utility vehicle from JSW MG Motor India, has sustained its robust market presence, selling 3,144 units in the month, marking its second consecutive month of strong performance.

New energy vehicles (NEVs) have emerged as pivotal to the company's sales, comprising 70% of November's total, thus playing a crucial role in the company's revenue stream, according to a statement from JSW MG Motor India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024