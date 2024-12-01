JSW MG Motor India Drives Impressive November Sales

JSW MG Motor India recently announced a remarkable 20% rise in wholesales, reporting a total of 6,019 units for November 2024. This positions the company favorably compared to the same period last year.

The Windsor, an electric crossover utility vehicle from JSW MG Motor India, has sustained its robust market presence, selling 3,144 units in the month, marking its second consecutive month of strong performance.

New energy vehicles (NEVs) have emerged as pivotal to the company's sales, comprising 70% of November's total, thus playing a crucial role in the company's revenue stream, according to a statement from JSW MG Motor India.

(With inputs from agencies.)