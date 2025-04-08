Left Menu

Tata Motors Faces Decline in Global Wholesales Amid Mixed Performance

Tata Motors reported a 3% decline in global wholesales for Q4 2024-25, totaling 366,177 units. Passenger vehicle sales fell by 6%, while Jaguar Land Rover saw a slight increase. Sales of commercial vehicles decreased by 3%.

Tata Motors has announced a 3% decrease in its global wholesales for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, with the total standing at 366,177 units. The figures include sales from the British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover.

The company's passenger vehicle segment, which also covers electric vehicles, reported lower sales of 146,999 units, marking a 6% decline compared to the same quarter last year, as revealed in the company's official statement.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover saw a modest 1% increase with a total of 111,413 units sold. Jaguar's sales were recorded at 7,070 units, whereas Land Rover sold 104,343 units. Tata's commercial vehicles, including the Tata Daewoo range, saw a 3% drop in sales, amounting to 107,765 units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

