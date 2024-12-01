Left Menu

Southwest Airlines Shifts Safety Measures Amid Turbulence Concerns

Southwest Airlines is altering its in-flight procedures, requiring passengers to complete pre-landing safety tasks at 18,000 feet instead of 10,000, to mitigate in-flight turbulence injuries. This change follows data showing turbulence-related injuries are common. The airline is also ending its 'open seating' policy next year.

Southwest Airlines Shifts Safety Measures Amid Turbulence Concerns
Southwest Airlines announced it will modify cabin service on flights, requiring passengers to complete pre-landing procedures earlier to enhance safety measures. The company will start this new protocol from December 4, aiming to mitigate the risk of in-flight turbulence injuries.

The change involves preparing the cabin for landing at 18,000 feet, compared to the previous altitude of 10,000 feet. The initiative is a response to the significant percentage of airline incidents related to turbulence, despite turbulence-related fatalities being rare.

Furthermore, Southwest plans to end its long-standing 'open seating' policy next year, a move marking a shift in their operational procedures alongside the new safety protocols.

