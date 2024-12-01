Southwest Airlines Shifts Safety Measures Amid Turbulence Concerns

Southwest Airlines announced it will modify cabin service on flights, requiring passengers to complete pre-landing procedures earlier to enhance safety measures. The company will start this new protocol from December 4, aiming to mitigate the risk of in-flight turbulence injuries.

The change involves preparing the cabin for landing at 18,000 feet, compared to the previous altitude of 10,000 feet. The initiative is a response to the significant percentage of airline incidents related to turbulence, despite turbulence-related fatalities being rare.

Furthermore, Southwest plans to end its long-standing 'open seating' policy next year, a move marking a shift in their operational procedures alongside the new safety protocols.

