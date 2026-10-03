Gaurav Gogoi seeks MEA intervention to trace, bring back two Assam women sent to Bangladesh

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday urged the Ministry of External Affairs to urgently intervene to trace and bring back two women from Assam’s Nagaon district who were sent across the India-Bangladesh border in June and whose whereabouts remain unknown.

ANI | Updated: 03-10-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 21:03 IST
Gaurav Gogoi seeks MEA intervention to trace, bring back two Assam women sent to Bangladesh
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Congress President and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday urged the Ministry of External Affairs to urgently intervene to trace and bring back two women from Assam’s Nagaon district who were sent across the India-Bangladesh border in June and whose whereabouts remain unknown. In a letter to the External Affairs Minister, Gogoi sought intervention in the cases of Musstt. Jahanara Begum of Bagariguri and Musstt. Mumtaz Begum of Dhing Gaon, who were sent across the border in the intervening night of June 13 and June 14 this year.

“This is a matter in which your Ministry has already been made a party by the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court. I therefore request your personal intervention to ensure that both women are traced and, if they are indeed in Bangladesh, brought back to India at the earliest,” Gogoi said in his letter. Both women had earlier been declared foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal at Nagaon in 2019 and challenged the opinions before the Gauhati High Court.

Gogoi said that in April 2026, the High Court set aside the earlier opinions and remanded both matters to the Tribunal for fresh consideration as material evidence had not been properly considered. Pursuant to the High Court's directions, Jahanara Begum appeared before the Tribunal on May 29, while Mumtaz Begum appeared on May 30. Both were taken into custody shortly thereafter, Gogoi said.

He alleged that neither woman was provided an effective opportunity to obtain a fresh Tribunal opinion and challenge it before the High Court. Referring to the Gauhati High Court orders dated September 3, Gogoi said the court had taken serious note of what happened thereafter.

“In the case of Mumtaz Begum, the Court found that the Tribunal office had ‘deliberately and wilfully delayed’ the issuance of the certified copy of its opinion and held that a case of ‘malice in law’ had been made out,” he said. “The Court further held that the State machinery had, in effect, prevented her from exhausting her right to approach the High Court. Similar findings were recorded in the case of Jahanara Begum,” Gogoi added.

He also referred to the expulsion orders issued by the District Commissioner, Nagaon, on June 2, directing the women to remove themselves from India within 24 hours, even though they were already in State custody. “In the case of Mumtaz Begum, the Court described the order as ‘farcical’ and held that it could not reasonably have been complied with in the circumstances,” Gogoi said.

According to the Congress MP, both women were subsequently handed over to the Border Security Force and sent across the border through Gate No. 2 near Border Pillar No. 1339/MP in the intervening night of June 13 and 14. Gogoi said the Gauhati High Court has already directed that the Ministry of External Affairs be impleaded so that appropriate steps may be taken to locate the women in Bangladesh and bring them back to India, thereby allowing them to pursue their legal remedies.

In view of the matter, Gogoi requested the Ministry to immediately take up the issue with the Government of Bangladesh and seek assistance in tracing both women. He also urged the Ministry to direct the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commission of India in Sylhet to actively pursue the matter with the relevant Bangladeshi authorities.

Further, he sought appropriate consular assistance and travel documentation for their return to India, subject to necessary formalities, and requested that the families of both women be kept informed through an appropriate point of contact about the progress of efforts to trace them. “Two families in Nagaon have been searching for their daughter, mother and wife for months; these two women should not simply disappear after being taken into State custody and sent across an international border,” Gogoi said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
2
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

Global
4
Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI and Postal Banking Give Canada Post a Future Beyond Its Shrinking Mailbag?

Below Chennai’s Streets, AI Is Learning to Predict the Rise and Fall of Groundwater

Why Eastern Europe’s Carbon Future Depends on Cleaner Energy, Not Economic Uncertainty

More Than Shorter Commute: How Compact Cities Can Help Migrant Workers Find Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026