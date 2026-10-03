YSRCP directs Legal Wing to stand by candidates through every stage of local polls

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy called for legal task forces in every district and coordinated with district party presidents and constituency coordinators and emphasised that the party should identify sensitive areas in advance, keep lawyers available where needed and establish a legal war room at the central office.

ANI | Updated: 03-10-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 21:05 IST
YSRCP directs Legal Wing to stand by candidates through every stage of local polls
YSRCP Andhra Pradesh Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday directed the party’s Legal Cell to prepare fully for the upcoming local body elections and provide legal support to candidates from nomination filing through polling and counting. Addressing a Zoom conference with state and district Legal Cell representatives, Sajjala praised the team for supporting party leaders, workers and social media representatives over the past two and a half years.

Legal Cell must be ready to counter alleged illegal cases and harassment by the Chandrababu government, Sajjala said. He called for legal task forces in every district and coordinated with district party presidents and constituency coordinators and emphasised that the party should identify sensitive areas in advance, keep lawyers available where needed and establish a legal war room at the central office. The team should also involve young lawyers and experienced lawyers sympathetic to the party, the release said.

Former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said legal support must help YSRCP candidates contest every seat. Reddy added that the Legal Cell should help candidates obtain caste certificates, no-dues certificates, NOCs, police clearances and other documents in advance, and respond promptly to attempts to block nominations, and district legal leaders should remain available to candidates until the elections conclude.

MLC and party general secretary Lella Appi Reddy called for a clear plan to prepare documents, file nominations correctly and quickly escalate election-related problems from Returning Officers to the state Legal Cell, the release said. Legal Cell president Malasani Manohar Reddy and working president Sudarshan Reddy said lawyers should be available in every mandal if needed, and they should assist with nomination papers, affidavits and scrutiny, file appeals against rejected nominations, and approach election authorities when problems arise during polling or counting.

Meanwhile, the State and district Legal Cell leaders and lawyers attended the conference. (ANI)

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