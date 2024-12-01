Air India Express Elevates Connectivity with New Kolkata-Port Blair Route

Air India Express has unveiled a new daily flight service connecting Kolkata to Port Blair, as part of the airline's regional network expansion strategy. The inaugural flight, carrying 175 passengers, marked a new chapter in enhancing accessibility to the scenic Andaman Islands.

The first journey from Kolkata to Port Blair took flight at 5.40 am, offering travelers a convenient and direct route. By mid-December, the airline plans to double the frequency with an additional daily flight, thereby strengthening ties between Kolkata, known as the city of joy, and the tropical paradise.

The launch event at Kolkata airport was marked by decorated check-in counters and ceremonial presentations of boarding passes, while the Airports Authority of India praised the expansion, showcasing its role in ensuring efficient aviation operations and boosting regional growth in the sector.

