Air India Express Elevates Connectivity with New Kolkata-Port Blair Route
Air India Express launched daily flights from Kolkata to Port Blair, enhancing connectivity to the Andaman Islands. The initiative is part of a broader network expansion, with plans to introduce an additional daily flight from mid-December. The inaugural flight witnessed celebratory events at Kolkata airport.
- Country:
- India
Air India Express has unveiled a new daily flight service connecting Kolkata to Port Blair, as part of the airline's regional network expansion strategy. The inaugural flight, carrying 175 passengers, marked a new chapter in enhancing accessibility to the scenic Andaman Islands.
The first journey from Kolkata to Port Blair took flight at 5.40 am, offering travelers a convenient and direct route. By mid-December, the airline plans to double the frequency with an additional daily flight, thereby strengthening ties between Kolkata, known as the city of joy, and the tropical paradise.
The launch event at Kolkata airport was marked by decorated check-in counters and ceremonial presentations of boarding passes, while the Airports Authority of India praised the expansion, showcasing its role in ensuring efficient aviation operations and boosting regional growth in the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SpaceX Successfully Launches India's GSAT-N2 Satellite: A Leap for Broadband and Connectivity
Seaplane Connectivity to Boost Andaman Tourism
World Bank Report Highlights Investments for Enhancing Cambodia's Regional Connectivity and Transport Infrastructure
Vande Bharat: Transforming Kashmir's Connectivity
Delhi Metro Expansion: A Leap in Connectivity and Green Commuting