Tragic Collision in Chhattisgarh: Fog Blamed for Fatal Accident
A deadly collision in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district claimed four lives and injured another due to fog-induced low visibility. The crash occurred on National Highway 130, with victims being residents of Raipur. Authorities are searching for the truck driver who fled the scene.
Updated: 01-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Four people died and another was injured in a car-truck collision in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district. Officials blame fog for the accident.
The tragedy unfolded near Gumga village on National Highway 130. The victims were on their way to Mainpat from Raipur.
Police are searching for the truck driver, who fled the accident scene, and have registered a case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
