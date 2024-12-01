Tragic Collision: Two Labourers Lose Lives in Tractor-Trolley Accident
In Uttar Pradesh's Ramsanehi Ghat, a tragic accident occurred when a speeding dumper hit a tractor-trolley, resulting in the deaths of two labourers, Purushottam and Dujai, and leaving one critically injured, Nandlal. The dumper driver fled, and police are investigating.
- Country:
- India
Two labourers lost their lives in a tragic accident when a speeding dumper allegedly collided with their tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Ramsanehi Ghat area, police reported on Sunday.
The fatal incident took place late Saturday near Dharauli village on the Ayodhya highway, resulting in the tractor-trolley plunging into a ditch due to the force of the collision.
The two deceased, identified as Purushottam and Dujai, were among three labourers rushed to a hospital, where Nandlal remains critically injured. Meanwhile, the dumper driver fled the scene, and police have launched an investigation following a post-mortem of the bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)