Tragic Collision: Two Labourers Lose Lives in Tractor-Trolley Accident

Two labourers lost their lives in a tragic accident when a speeding dumper allegedly collided with their tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Ramsanehi Ghat area, police reported on Sunday.

The fatal incident took place late Saturday near Dharauli village on the Ayodhya highway, resulting in the tractor-trolley plunging into a ditch due to the force of the collision.

The two deceased, identified as Purushottam and Dujai, were among three labourers rushed to a hospital, where Nandlal remains critically injured. Meanwhile, the dumper driver fled the scene, and police have launched an investigation following a post-mortem of the bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)