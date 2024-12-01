Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Two Labourers Lose Lives in Tractor-Trolley Accident

In Uttar Pradesh's Ramsanehi Ghat, a tragic accident occurred when a speeding dumper hit a tractor-trolley, resulting in the deaths of two labourers, Purushottam and Dujai, and leaving one critically injured, Nandlal. The dumper driver fled, and police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 01-12-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 23:15 IST
Tragic Collision: Two Labourers Lose Lives in Tractor-Trolley Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers lost their lives in a tragic accident when a speeding dumper allegedly collided with their tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Ramsanehi Ghat area, police reported on Sunday.

The fatal incident took place late Saturday near Dharauli village on the Ayodhya highway, resulting in the tractor-trolley plunging into a ditch due to the force of the collision.

The two deceased, identified as Purushottam and Dujai, were among three labourers rushed to a hospital, where Nandlal remains critically injured. Meanwhile, the dumper driver fled the scene, and police have launched an investigation following a post-mortem of the bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024