Bajaj Auto's Mixed Wheel of Growth: Sales Figures Revealed

Bajaj Auto Ltd revealed a moderate growth in total vehicle sales for November, marking a 5% increase to 4,21,640 units, including exports. The Pune-based automaker had earlier sold 4,03,003 units in the same month for the previous year, indicating an upward trend.

Despite the overall growth, domestic sales continued to struggle, declining by 7% to 2,40,854 units, a notable drop from last year's 2,57,744 units. On the brighter side, exports witnessed a 24% surge to 1,80,786 units compared to 1,45,259 vehicles in November 2023.

The company's two-wheeler segment noted a 5% growth to 3,68,076 units, with domestic sales facing a 7% drop, while exports soared with a 26% year-on-year rise. Commercial vehicle sales, however, saw a slight fall of 1%, reaching 53,564 units compared to last year's 53,955.

(With inputs from agencies.)