Left Menu

Traffic Chaos at Delhi-Noida Border Amid Farmers' Protest

Commuters at the Delhi-Noida border faced significant delays as police implemented multiple barricades due to a farmers' protest. Authorities have intensified vigilance, employing drones and anti-riot measures. Despite these efforts, residents reported heavy congestion, particularly from Noida to Delhi, causing inconveniences for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:37 IST
Traffic Chaos at Delhi-Noida Border Amid Farmers' Protest
Amritsar: Farmers stage a demonstration against the Central and state governments, outside the deputy commissioner's office in Amritsar. Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Massive traffic snarls plagued commuters at the Delhi-Noida border on Monday, with police citing safety concerns due to an ongoing farmers' protest march toward the national capital. Several barricades were erected by authorities to manage the situation, adding to the congestion and inconvenience.

A senior police official confirmed that comprehensive checking is in progress at the border. Additional Commissioner of Police (east) Sagar Singh Kalsi assured that adequate arrangements, including anti-riot equipment, have been made. Drones are being utilized for surveillance, and coordination with traffic police is aimed at ensuring smoother vehicular movement.

Residents like Aprajita Singh from Greater Noida expressed frustration over the barricades at the Chilla border, which have significantly delayed commutes. She remarked that the hour-long delay especially affected those traveling from Noida to Delhi due to police measures on both sides of the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024