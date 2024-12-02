Traffic Chaos at Delhi-Noida Border Amid Farmers' Protest

Massive traffic snarls plagued commuters at the Delhi-Noida border on Monday, with police citing safety concerns due to an ongoing farmers' protest march toward the national capital. Several barricades were erected by authorities to manage the situation, adding to the congestion and inconvenience.

A senior police official confirmed that comprehensive checking is in progress at the border. Additional Commissioner of Police (east) Sagar Singh Kalsi assured that adequate arrangements, including anti-riot equipment, have been made. Drones are being utilized for surveillance, and coordination with traffic police is aimed at ensuring smoother vehicular movement.

Residents like Aprajita Singh from Greater Noida expressed frustration over the barricades at the Chilla border, which have significantly delayed commutes. She remarked that the hour-long delay especially affected those traveling from Noida to Delhi due to police measures on both sides of the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)