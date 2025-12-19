Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Sri Lankan Farmers Battle Muddy Ruins

Cyclone Ditwah has wreaked havoc across Sri Lanka, leaving rice fields submerged in mud and sand and devastating farmers' livelihoods. Kalanchi Dewage Risman is one such farmer, grappling with the cyclone's impact on his two-acre farm, as he faces the daunting task of replanting his crops.

The cyclone, which tore through key agricultural regions, has swept away over 120,000 hectares of farmland, severely impacting rice, vegetable, and maize production. Nearly 1.8 million families are affected, with more than 70,000 people forced into relief centers. The resulting damage threatens a severe spike in food inflation.

Despite assurances of compensation, many farmers, including Niluka Yaparatne, await aid as they confront housing issues and mounting debts. Authorities, focusing on immediate local production, encourage farmers to replant swiftly to mitigate losses and stabilize domestic rice availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)