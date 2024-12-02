Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Transforming Travel in Uttarakhand

The impending completion of the Delhi-Dehradun expressway is set to revolutionize travel between the two cities, reducing journey times to approximately 2.5 to 3 hours, down from the current five to six hours.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the project's near-finished status during an on-site inspection near the Dat Kali Temple. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the expressway's benefits for local residents, tourists, and devotees, particularly those undertaking the Chardham Yatra, and highlighted the project's potential to boost Uttarakhand's economy through tourism and business opportunities.

Incorporating Asia's largest wildlife corridor, the project marries ecological considerations with economic benefits. Modern construction technologies ensure both robust infrastructure and environmental safety, a point acknowledged by Dhami, who expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for their support in realizing this project, with inauguration expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)