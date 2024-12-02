Left Menu

CancerSpot: A Breakthrough in Early Cancer Detection by Strand Life Sciences

Strand Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, introduces CancerSpot, a new blood test for early cancer detection using advanced methylation profiling technology. Derived from Indian cohorts, CancerSpot promises reliable testing across global ethnicities, offering a promising step forward in proactive cancer screening.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Strand Life Sciences, a leading player in genomics and bioinformatics and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has unveiled CancerSpot, an innovative blood test designed for the early detection of multiple cancers. The test employs globally recognized methylation profiling technology to identify fragments of cancer tumor DNA in a simple blood sample, showcasing a proprietary genome sequencing and analysis process that identifies DNA methylation patterns indicative of cancer. With signatures derived from Indian cohorts proving robust across worldwide ethnicities, CancerSpot represents a convenient, proactive cancer screening option.

At the launch event, Isha Ambani Piramal of Reliance Industries emphasized the company's commitment to transformative healthcare innovations. 'Cancer is a growing concern in India, contributing significantly to morbidity and mortality rates and imposing a heavy economic and emotional toll on communities,' she stated. 'Strand's revolutionary cancer early detection test is aligned with our goal to harness genomics for healthcare advancements, enhancing lives domestically and globally.' The unveiling coincided with the inauguration of Strand's state-of-the-art Genomics Diagnostics & Research Centre in Bengaluru, where CEO Dr. Ramesh Hariharan highlighted the company's longstanding contributions to genomics and this pioneering step for India.

The newly opened Genomics Diagnostics & Research Centre aims to bolster the CancerSpot initiative, advancing research and developing life-saving diagnostics on an international scale. Launched by Dr. Charles Cantor, an esteemed figure in genomics, the 33,000-square-foot facility includes cutting-edge laboratories equipped with the latest sequencing technologies. The center is designed to promote collaboration among experts in bioinformatics, molecular biology, and clinical sciences, setting a new standard for cancer diagnostics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

