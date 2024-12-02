Cracking the Code: ADM's Nutrition Division Under Federal Investigation

American agribusiness titan Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) is facing a federal investigation into alleged financial misconduct within its Nutrition division. The scrutiny follows ADM's announcement of a profit forecast cut, triggering a stock value plummet by $1.6 billion. Concerns have surfaced about potentially fraudulent intersegment transactions inflating the nutrition unit's earnings.

Federal prosecutors, supported by a grand jury and the SEC, are probing the division's internal cross-company deals amid suspicions of securities fraud. As ADM grapples with its mounting accounting troubles, the company is cooperating with authorities and re-evaluating its financial statements. Numerous ADM employees, both current and past, have been summoned to testify.

Chief Executive Juan Luciano, a pivotal figure in the Nutrition division's inception, emphasized integrity while acknowledging the probe's challenges. Despite the investigation's progression and potential risks, ADM remains hopeful about the division's future. The company's ability to navigate these turbulent waters remains uncertain as it faces an extensive legal examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)