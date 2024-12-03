IFC Mobilizes $1.2 Billion for IHS Towers to Expand Digital Connectivity Across Emerging Markets

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has successfully anchored a $1.2 billion dual tranche bond issuance—its largest-ever mobilization for a single bond deal—aimed at supporting IHS Towers, one of the world’s largest independent communications infrastructure providers. The funds raised will enable IHS Towers to refinance existing debt and accelerate organic growth across its extensive markets in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

This strategic financing package—backed by an initial commitment of up to $100 million from the IFC—will allow IHS Towers to refinance its near-term debt, extend its debt maturity profile, and continue its mission of expanding digital connectivity to underserved populations in emerging markets. IHS Towers specializes in the development and management of telecommunications towers and fiber infrastructure, supporting mobile network operators and providing fibre connectivity across its vast footprint.

Tackling the Digital Divide

With an estimated 95% of people without internet access residing in low- and middle-income countries, the bond issuance addresses a significant opportunity to expand access to affordable, quality internet services. Digital connectivity is vital for economic and social development, driving growth in business, local economies, education, healthcare, and financial services.

Dahlia Khalifa, IFC Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, emphasized the transformative impact of the investment, stating, “This investment represents a transformative step toward closing the digital divide and driving sustainable, inclusive growth in emerging markets. We are proud to support IHS Towers through this partnership to help foster digital inclusion and empower businesses and individuals with greater access to digital tools that drive innovation, create jobs, and strengthen communities.”

Sustainability and Green Initiatives

As part of its commitment to sustainability, IHS Towers will continue to integrate solar power and energy-efficient systems in its tower operations. These measures will help reduce the carbon emissions intensity of its infrastructure, contributing to a greener and more sustainable telecoms sector. The company’s efforts to promote sustainable growth through renewable energy are central to its strategy of expanding digital connectivity while addressing environmental concerns.

Sarvesh Suri, IFC Regional Industry Director for Infrastructure and Natural Resources in Africa, added, “We are proud to support innovative solutions that advance digital inclusion while prioritizing sustainability. Our collaboration with IHS Towers underscores our shared commitment to driving sustainable development globally, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, empowering communities to engage more fully in the digital economy.”

Expanding Digital Access Across IHS Towers’ Network

With a presence in over 10 countries, IHS Towers operates more than 40,000 towers, providing mobile coverage and connectivity to around 750 million people. Its footprint spans Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia, Brazil, Colombia, and Kuwait. The majority of IHS Towers’ infrastructure is based in Africa, where approximately three-quarters of its towers are located.

By supporting mobile network operators, independent tower operators, data centers, and broadband providers, the IFC is strengthening the telecommunications infrastructure necessary for expanding digital connectivity across emerging markets. This effort is essential for the continued growth of Africa's digital economy and will provide reliable and affordable access to millions of people, fostering long-term social and economic benefits.

Long-Term Commitment to Digital Connectivity

This bond issuance represents an ongoing and growing partnership between the IFC and IHS Towers, which has been working with IFC for several years. The financing will enable the company to continue its mission to connect the world’s most underserved regions, helping to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive development. Through this collaboration, IFC is reinforcing its role in enhancing infrastructure that drives economic development and digital empowerment in emerging markets.

By improving access to telecommunications infrastructure, this partnership will empower millions to participate in the digital economy, boosting economic growth, job creation, and social inclusion. With IFC's financing, IHS Towers will be well-positioned to play a central role in driving digital transformation across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.