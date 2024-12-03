Left Menu

Delhi's Mohalla Buses: Pioneering a New Era in Public Transport

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inspected 150 new Mohalla buses aimed at enhancing last-mile connectivity. These electric buses, designed for Delhi's congested roads, support gender equity and can run up to 200 kilometers on a short charge. The initiative aligns with AAP's commitment to public transport improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:07 IST
Delhi's Mohalla Buses: Pioneering a New Era in Public Transport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards transforming public transport in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi evaluated the functionality of 150 newly introduced Mohalla buses intended to bolster last-mile connectivity across the city. The inspection took place at the Kushak Nala depot, marking a step forward in achieving the AAP government's vision of world-class public transport infrastructure.

The Mohalla Bus Scheme, central to this initiative, offers efficient feeder services tailored for Delhi's narrow streets. Each nine-meter electric bus, accommodating 23 seated and 13 standing passengers, reserves 25 per cent of its seating for female passengers, showcasing a commitment to gender inclusivity.

The newly introduced buses, touted as a 'game changer' by Atishi in a post on X, are equipped with advanced facilities and impressive efficiency. With each bus capable of traveling 200 kilometers on just a 45-minute charge, the initiative will soon expand to a fleet of 2,140 buses ensuring connectivity to every Delhi colony by 2025. This positions Delhi as a front-runner in sustainable urban transport, leveraging the second-largest electric bus fleet globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

