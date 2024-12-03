Left Menu

Alliance Air Boosts Ziro Tourism with New Flights

Alliance Air will operate two weekly flights connecting Guwahati and Ziro, enhancing accessibility and boosting tourism in the region. Departing on Mondays and Wednesdays, this service aims to support Ziro's reputation as a MICE tourism hub and offers residents quicker access to medical care in larger cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance regional connectivity and promote tourism, Alliance Air is launching two weekly flights between Guwahati and Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. The service is set to operate on Mondays and Wednesdays, according to Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Vivek HP.

The flight schedule includes a departure from Guwahati at 12.10 pm, with the plane landing in Ziro at 1.25 pm. The return flight is timed to leave Ziro at 1.50 pm, reaching Guwahati by 3.05 pm. This connection aligns with Ziro's growing stature as a MICE tourism destination, known for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions.

Vivek HP expressed optimism that the new air link will provide residents with improved access to advanced medical facilities available in larger cities, thereby promoting the welfare of the community alongside tourism development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

