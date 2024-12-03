Left Menu

India Boosts Global Trade Ties with Supply Chain Resilience Agreement

India has signed the Supply Chain Resilience Agreement under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity. The agreement, now in force, aims to fortify supply chains for national security and economic stability. India's strategic plans include leading efforts in the healthcare sector and establishing collaboration on critical sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:07 IST
India Boosts Global Trade Ties with Supply Chain Resilience Agreement
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has strengthened its role in global trade by signing the Supply Chain Resilience Agreement under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, as announced by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This 14-member regional pact seeks to ensure essential supply chain stability, paramount for national security and economic welfare.

The agreement, effective from February 24, 2024, instituted a Supply Chain Council with the US leading it as Chair and India as Vice-Chair. This council oversees partners who collectively contribute to about 40% of the global GDP and 28% of worldwide trade, highlighting its significance in international trade networks.

The agreement is designed to enhance economic, commercial, and trade relations, improving supply chain resilience across critical sectors. It outlines private sector engagement to boost supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and inclusivity. India is actively identifying key goods and sectors vital for collaboration, ensuring their security and stability.

The inaugural SCC meeting in September 2024 in Washington marked significant progress, setting up Action Plan Teams targeting key areas such as Semiconductors, Critical Minerals, and Chemicals. India also aims to spearhead initiatives in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Furthermore, India's participation in the Crisis Response Network's first meeting featured an exercise to refine responses to potential supply chain disruptions. Notable US-India memoranda have been established concerning semiconductors and critical minerals, fortifying India's supply chain resilience in these crucial areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024