Trump Envisions New Trade Deal with China Amid Xi's Potential Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of negotiating a new trade deal with China as he anticipates a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the United States. While no specific timeline was provided, interactions between the two leaders could potentially ease ongoing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has paved the way for a possible new trade deal with China, citing a forthcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. During a conversation aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters that a fresh negotiation is on the horizon, although no timeline has been specified.

Trump emphasized the importance of continued interaction with Xi, highlighting previous engagements that have addressed significant topics such as TikTok, trade tariffs, and Taiwan. Their dialogues are viewed as critical in potentially mitigating the economic strain between the two countries.

Amid ongoing global tensions, Trump also broached the possibility of negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting diplomatic efforts to halt the conflict. Meanwhile, the rapport between Washington and Beijing remains tense due to divergent views on several geopolitical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

