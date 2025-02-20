Trump Envisions New Trade Deal with China Amid Xi's Potential Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump has paved the way for a possible new trade deal with China, citing a forthcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. During a conversation aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters that a fresh negotiation is on the horizon, although no timeline has been specified.

Trump emphasized the importance of continued interaction with Xi, highlighting previous engagements that have addressed significant topics such as TikTok, trade tariffs, and Taiwan. Their dialogues are viewed as critical in potentially mitigating the economic strain between the two countries.

Amid ongoing global tensions, Trump also broached the possibility of negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting diplomatic efforts to halt the conflict. Meanwhile, the rapport between Washington and Beijing remains tense due to divergent views on several geopolitical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)