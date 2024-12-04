Left Menu

South Korea Braces for Financial Instability Amid Political Turmoil

South Korea's finance ministry declared readiness to inject unlimited liquidity into financial markets after the President lifted a martial law declaration, prompting market volatility. Emergency steps were announced to stabilize the credit market, while long-term political stability remains a concern as Korea seeks global market integration.

Updated: 04-12-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:47 IST
South Korea Braces for Financial Instability Amid Political Turmoil
In response to financial market volatility, South Korea's finance ministry has declared its readiness to deploy unlimited liquidity following President Yoon Suk Yeol's overnight martial law declaration. This intervention comes amid plunging market values, notably pushing the won to historic lows.

Emergency meetings were conducted between Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong, with the central bank's board approving rescue measures aimed at stabilizing Korea's credit market. Investors remain cautious about South Korea's political climate, crucial to its global market ambitions.

The Bank of Korea initiated special repo operations to ensure market stability, with an additional 10 trillion won stock market stabilization fund poised for deployment. Despite a temporary bounceback in markets, uncertainties linger over political dynamics, including the opposition's budget cuts impeding fiscal policy.

