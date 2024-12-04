Left Menu

Mixed Reactions to Manipur's Public Transport Resumption

Manipur government's effort to revive inter-district public transport faced a mixed response, with routes from Imphal to Churachandpur and Kangpokpi being largely unused. Despite security arrangements, tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities persist, hindering the success of the transport initiative.

04-12-2024
The Manipur government's plan to resume inter-district public transport services met with mixed reactions on Wednesday. While some routes, like Imphal to Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, remained largely unused by passengers, there was some activity on other routes.

Passengers were seen waiting for buses to Bishnupur and Imphal West, both in the restive state of Manipur. The state government urged cooperation from the public, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards disruptions, as it attempts to restore normalcy amidst ongoing community tensions.

Despite implementation of security measures, the initiative struggled to gain traction due to the long-standing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities, with a history of violence disrupting previous attempts at reviving public transport. Since May last year, over 258 people have lost their lives in clashes, further complicating efforts to reinstate these services.

