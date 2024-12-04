Mixed Reactions to Manipur's Public Transport Resumption

The Manipur government's plan to resume inter-district public transport services met with mixed reactions on Wednesday. While some routes, like Imphal to Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, remained largely unused by passengers, there was some activity on other routes.

Passengers were seen waiting for buses to Bishnupur and Imphal West, both in the restive state of Manipur. The state government urged cooperation from the public, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards disruptions, as it attempts to restore normalcy amidst ongoing community tensions.

Despite implementation of security measures, the initiative struggled to gain traction due to the long-standing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities, with a history of violence disrupting previous attempts at reviving public transport. Since May last year, over 258 people have lost their lives in clashes, further complicating efforts to reinstate these services.

(With inputs from agencies.)