Left Menu

IndiGo Challenges Low Punctuality Ranking by AirHelp

IndiGo disputes a survey by AirHelp that ranks it poorly among 109 airlines based on certain parameters including punctuality. The airline claims high punctuality and low customer complaints in defense, casting doubt on the survey's credibility and methodology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:46 IST
IndiGo Challenges Low Punctuality Ranking by AirHelp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, India's leading airline, has contested a recent survey conducted by AirHelp, an EU claim processing agency, which ranked it among the worst airlines globally based on punctuality and other parameters.

The survey evaluated major airlines on punctuality, service quality, and claims handling. IndiGo argues the survey lacks credibility, citing a lack of transparency in methodology and sample size for India.

Despite this, the airline maintains it has a high punctuality record and the lowest customer complaints compared to other airlines of its size, underscoring its commitment to providing on-time, affordable, and hassle-free travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024