IndiGo Challenges Low Punctuality Ranking by AirHelp

IndiGo, India's leading airline, has contested a recent survey conducted by AirHelp, an EU claim processing agency, which ranked it among the worst airlines globally based on punctuality and other parameters.

The survey evaluated major airlines on punctuality, service quality, and claims handling. IndiGo argues the survey lacks credibility, citing a lack of transparency in methodology and sample size for India.

Despite this, the airline maintains it has a high punctuality record and the lowest customer complaints compared to other airlines of its size, underscoring its commitment to providing on-time, affordable, and hassle-free travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)