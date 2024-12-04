Telangana's Industrial Vision: Balancing Growth with Sustainability
Telangana is focusing on industrial growth, economic enhancement, and job creation. The state advocates environmental sustainability, calling for responsible use of natural resources. Global insights highlight the need for technology-driven resilient infrastructure and address challenges like workforce shortages in the rapidly expanding construction sector post-COVID.
- Country:
- India
Telangana is actively pursuing a strategy to boost industrial growth, economic progress, and job creation, according to Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TIIC) Chairman Nirmala Jagga Reddy. During the AEC Forum 2024, Reddy stressed the importance of environmental sustainability and urged industries to safeguard natural resources for future generations.
JTC Corporation Assistant CEO David Tan delivered insights on leveraging technology for sustainable infrastructure, emphasizing the role of Open Digital Platforms (ODP) in streamlining construction management.
Eric DesRoche, Director of Infrastructure Business Strategy at AEC Design, Autodesk, reiterated the necessity of digital transformation in the face of high demand for construction. He pointed out the need for 2.6 trillion square feet of new buildings monthly and $1.2 trillion investment in transportation infrastructure as part of post-COVID recovery, while highlighting workforce shortages as a pressing challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
