Tragic Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Shocks Manhattan

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead in a targeted attack outside a Manhattan hotel where an investor conference was taking place. The gunman remains at large, sparking a citywide search. The shooting has left the business and healthcare communities in mourning, and heightened security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:54 IST
Brian Thompson

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in a targeted attack outside a Manhattan hotel Wednesday morning. The incident occurred as Thompson, 50, was walking to the New York Hilton Midtown from a nearby hotel. According to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the gunman had been lying in wait before opening fire.

The suspect, seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and carrying a gray backpack, fled the scene on foot and later pedaled into Central Park on an e-bike. The NYPD has launched a manhunt, utilizing drones, helicopters, and canine units, in pursuit of the shooter. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

UnitedHealth Group expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their CEO, who had been with the company since 2004. Security is being heightened for the nearby Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting. Meanwhile, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt's Suez Wind Energy Project

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

