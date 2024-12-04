Tragic Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Shocks Manhattan

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in a targeted attack outside a Manhattan hotel Wednesday morning. The incident occurred as Thompson, 50, was walking to the New York Hilton Midtown from a nearby hotel. According to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the gunman had been lying in wait before opening fire.

The suspect, seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and carrying a gray backpack, fled the scene on foot and later pedaled into Central Park on an e-bike. The NYPD has launched a manhunt, utilizing drones, helicopters, and canine units, in pursuit of the shooter. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

UnitedHealth Group expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their CEO, who had been with the company since 2004. Security is being heightened for the nearby Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting. Meanwhile, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)