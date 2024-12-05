EU on Brink of Historic Trade Agreement with Mercosur Bloc

In a critical move towards solidifying international trade relations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Uruguay to push forward a monumental trade deal between the European Union and the South American Mercosur bloc. The agreement, set to create a trans-Atlantic market impacting approximately 700 million people, is now in its final negotiation stages.

The potential agreement faces significant opposition from some EU member states, notably France, and protests from farmers who fear market flooding by South American agricultural exports. French President Emmanuel Macron has called the current terms ''unacceptable,'' raising concerns about competition with South American beef, poultry, and sugar exports.

Yet, von der Leyen remains optimistic about overcoming these hurdles at the Mercosur summit, with hopes of reducing tariffs and trade barriers extensively. While Germany supports the agreement for its automotive industry, other EU member states remain wary, particularly over environmental standards and labor cost disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)