Tragedy Strikes: Sixth MBBS Student Succumbs to Injuries in Alappuzha Crash
A tragic accident in Alappuzha involving MBBS students from Vandanam Government Medical College has claimed six lives. Albin George, a critically injured student, succumbed to his injuries, raising the toll. The accident involved a collision between a rented car and a KSRTC bus, leaving several others injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:25 IST
A tragic accident in Alappuzha district has claimed the life of a sixth MBBS student, Albin George (19), raising the death toll to six.
The fatal collision occurred near Kalarcode on December 2, involving a rented car carrying medical students and a KSRTC bus.
George and other students from Vandanam Government Medical College were severely injured, with the crash initially killing five students on impact. Several others remain injured.
