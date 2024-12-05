Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Sixth MBBS Student Succumbs to Injuries in Alappuzha Crash

A tragic accident in Alappuzha involving MBBS students from Vandanam Government Medical College has claimed six lives. Albin George, a critically injured student, succumbed to his injuries, raising the toll. The accident involved a collision between a rented car and a KSRTC bus, leaving several others injured.

A tragic accident in Alappuzha district has claimed the life of a sixth MBBS student, Albin George (19), raising the death toll to six.

The fatal collision occurred near Kalarcode on December 2, involving a rented car carrying medical students and a KSRTC bus.

George and other students from Vandanam Government Medical College were severely injured, with the crash initially killing five students on impact. Several others remain injured.

