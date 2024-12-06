Left Menu

Morocco Gears Up for 2030 World Cup with Major Infrastructure Boost

The African Development Bank is set to loan Morocco 650 million euros to enhance transportation infrastructure for the 2030 World Cup. Morocco, co-hosting with Spain and Portugal, will develop rail, road, and airport facilities and has plans for a new stadium in Benslimane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 04:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The African Development Bank is poised to extend a substantial loan of 650 million euros to Morocco, aimed at bolstering the nation's transportation infrastructure in anticipation of the 2030 World Cup, according to a report by the MAP state news agency.

Bank President Akinwumi Adesina announced that the financing to advance Morocco's rail and airport systems will soon be presented to the board for approval. This development aligns with Morocco's role as a joint host of the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal, marking the second occasion an African nation hosts the event, following South Africa in 2010.

In preparation, Morocco has initiated ambitious projects to enhance its air, road, and rail infrastructure. Additionally, the government plans to construct a sizable stadium in Benslimane, close to Casablanca, while upgrading six other existing stadiums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

