Market Jitters: South Korea's Political Tensions and U.S. Data Watch
Asian markets felt tremors from political unrest in South Korea ahead of a major U.S. payroll report. Concerns of a possible martial law declaration sent South Korean won and shares tumbling. Authorities stepped in to stabilize the won as the U.S. job numbers awaited impactful forecasts.
Asian markets faced a turbulent session on Friday amid escalating political unrest in South Korea, leaving investors on edge. The possibility of a martial law declaration sent the Korean won and Seoul's stock market into a nosedive, triggering immediate intervention by local authorities to stabilize the currency.
As the anticipation for U.S. payroll data builds, markets remain focused on the upcoming report. Predictions suggest a rebound in job numbers, crucial for influencing the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. The data, expected to show a 200,000 job increase, is pivotal for U.S. economic prospects.
With futures already factoring in a rate cut, there's little margin for adverse surprises. Additionally, Bitcoin showed signs of retreat after hitting unprecedented highs, while Europe anticipates a subdued market opening. Meanwhile, Trump's diplomatic moves, including appointing David Perdue as ambassador to China, continue to impact global markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
