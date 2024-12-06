Market Jitters: South Korea's Political Tensions and U.S. Data Watch

Asian markets faced a turbulent session on Friday amid escalating political unrest in South Korea, leaving investors on edge. The possibility of a martial law declaration sent the Korean won and Seoul's stock market into a nosedive, triggering immediate intervention by local authorities to stabilize the currency.

As the anticipation for U.S. payroll data builds, markets remain focused on the upcoming report. Predictions suggest a rebound in job numbers, crucial for influencing the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. The data, expected to show a 200,000 job increase, is pivotal for U.S. economic prospects.

With futures already factoring in a rate cut, there's little margin for adverse surprises. Additionally, Bitcoin showed signs of retreat after hitting unprecedented highs, while Europe anticipates a subdued market opening. Meanwhile, Trump's diplomatic moves, including appointing David Perdue as ambassador to China, continue to impact global markets.

