Maruti Suzuki to hike prices by up to 4 pc from Jan

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it will hike prices of its model range by up to 4 per cent from January.

In light of rising input costs and operational expenses, the company has planned to increase the prices of its cars from January 2025, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

The price increase is expected to be up to 4 per cent and will vary depending on the model, it added.

''While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market,'' it stated.

Maruti Suzuki sells a range of models, ranging from Alto hatchback to Invicto multi-utility vehicles, in the domestic market.

On December 5, Hyundai Motor India announced to increase prices of its vehicles across the model range by up to Rs 25,000 from January 1, 2025.

The price increase has been necessitated owing to an increase in input costs, adverse exchange rate and increase in logistics costs, it has stated.

Various luxury automakers Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi have also announced to hike vehicle prices from next month.

