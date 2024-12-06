Lupin's R&D Facility in Pune Awarded LEED Platinum Certification

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that its R&D facility at Lupin Research Park, Pune has been awarded the LEED Platinum Certification for Operations and Maintenance by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the global leader in green building certifications. The facility, inaugurated in 2017, was designed to be a LEED Platinum building and has retained the highest level of certification after 7 years of operations. This recognition makes Lupin one of the first Indian pharmaceutical companies to achieve this distinguished milestone.

Commenting on this achievement, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, said, "We are delighted to be awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum Certification for our Research facility at Lupin Research Park, a significant landmark for us as well as the Indian pharma sector. This accomplishment is a testament to our team's commitment to innovation, sustainability and creating a lasting positive impact on the environment." Lupin prioritizes sustainability across its operations, spearheading initiatives that reduce dependency on fossil fuels and enhance resource efficiency. At the Pune R&D facility, these efforts have resulted in significant environmental benefits including: * Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Adoption: The facility utilizes green energy sources through a mix of on-site and off-site initiatives.

* Water Conservation Measures: Advanced water efficiency strategies have reduced the facility's reliance on external sources, conserving a critical natural resource. * Sustainable Waste Management: Adhering to the principles of reduce, reuse, recycle and repurpose, the Pune facility achieves near-zero waste to landfill, aligning with LEED's global sustainability standards.

* Healthy Workspaces: The facility's design and operational practices ensure superior indoor air quality, creating a healthy and comfortable environment for its occupants. These comprehensive efforts reflect Lupin's forward-looking approach to sustainability, showcasing its leadership in embedding environmentally conscious practices efficiently into its operations.

