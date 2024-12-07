Building Road Safety and Sustainability: Corporate and Community Collaboration

In a remarkable corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Grihum Housing Finance Ltd and Yashlok Welfare Foundation have donated ISI-certified helmets to the Pune City Police. Crafted from recycled ABS plastics, these helmets are part of a project promoting road safety, sustainability, and skill development, targeting underprivileged and marginalized communities.

The helmets' production involved extensive training for persons with disabilities, underprivileged women, and unemployed youth, empowering them with essential skills and employment opportunities. The handover ceremony took place at Pune's Police Commissioner Office, with key officials like IGP Ranjan Kumar Sharma and IPS Manoj Patil praising the project's multifaceted approach to community welfare.

By transforming plastic waste into useful products, this initiative sets a benchmark in CSR, extending its impact to police forces in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bengaluru. This partnership addresses social challenges by uplifting vulnerable groups and enhancing road safety across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)