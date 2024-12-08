Pandemic Profits: Excise Revenue Manipulation in Odisha's Liquor Sales

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has identified a significant shortfall of Rs 75.07 crore in excise revenue caused by the manipulation of sales registers by liquor retailers in Odisha, as presented in a recent report to the state's assembly.

The shortfall is attributed to the imposition of a Special COVID Fee (SCF) to counterbalance anticipated revenue loss during the pandemic shutdown. The fee, applied to various alcoholic beverages, was circumvented due to lack of precise sales data maintenance.

Further scrutiny of the process revealed potential collusion between retailers and excise officers. The Excise Commissioner acknowledges the findings, promising stringent action against those responsible, to reclaim lost government revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)