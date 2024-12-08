Pandemic Profits: Excise Revenue Manipulation in Odisha's Liquor Sales
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report revealed a Rs 75.07 crore loss in excise revenue due to manipulation of sales registers by liquor retailers in Odisha. This occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic amidst a Special COVID Fee imposed on alcoholic beverages. Disciplinary actions are being considered for those involved.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has identified a significant shortfall of Rs 75.07 crore in excise revenue caused by the manipulation of sales registers by liquor retailers in Odisha, as presented in a recent report to the state's assembly.
The shortfall is attributed to the imposition of a Special COVID Fee (SCF) to counterbalance anticipated revenue loss during the pandemic shutdown. The fee, applied to various alcoholic beverages, was circumvented due to lack of precise sales data maintenance.
Further scrutiny of the process revealed potential collusion between retailers and excise officers. The Excise Commissioner acknowledges the findings, promising stringent action against those responsible, to reclaim lost government revenue.
