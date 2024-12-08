Left Menu

India's Electronics Sector Seeks Major Boost to Reduce Import Dependency

Elcina, India's oldest electronics industry body, seeks a Rs 72,500 crore package to boost local production and cut import reliance. The industry faces an input deficit projected at USD 248 billion by 2030, with plans to offset this through non-semiconductor component support, creating 50 lakh jobs by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:52 IST
India's Electronics Sector Seeks Major Boost to Reduce Import Dependency
  • Country:
  • India

India's electronics sector is advocating for substantial government intervention to enhance local production and minimize dependency on imports. The Electronics Industries Association of India, or Elcina, has proposed a Rs 72,500 crore package aimed at addressing a projected demand-supply deficit in electronic components, anticipated to rise to USD 248 billion by 2030.

Elcina's Secretary General, Rajoo Goel, emphasized the necessity of this support, highlighting that investing in electronic components currently yields lower returns compared to finished products. A proposed USD 8.57 billion package could facilitate the expansion of the industry, consisting of USD 2.14 billion for capital expenditure and USD 6.43 billion as production-linked incentives.

If implemented, this initiative could attract an additional USD 36 billion in investments by 2030 and generate 50 lakh new jobs. The focus is on supporting non-semiconductor components, which comprise 40% of a product's value, to reduce the projected deficit and bolster domestic manufacturing capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024