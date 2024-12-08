India Internet Governance Forum 2024: Advancing Digital Inclusivity

The India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2024 is scheduled for December 9-10, at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Center, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), the event seeks to explore critical facets of Internet governance and highlight India's emerging leadership in the global digital landscape.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT and Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, will inaugurate the event alongside S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY. Following successful hybrid editions in 2021, 2022, and 2023, this year's forum revolves around the theme 'Innovating Internet Governance for India.'

The forum aims to address the digital divide, emphasize trust and safety online, and harness advanced technologies for nation-building. Key discussion themes include Empowering Connections, Legal Frameworks for Internet governance, Responsible AI, a Sustainable Internet, and enhanced cybersecurity measures. IIGF's role as part of the UN IGF frameworks it as a hub for multi-stakeholder dialogue on Internet policies.

