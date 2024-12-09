Adani Group's Green Power Surge: Rs7.5 Lakh Crore Investment in Rajasthan

In a strategic move to boost economic growth in Rajasthan, Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, announced an unprecedented Rs7.5 lakh crore investment plan at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit in Jaipur.

This ambitious initiative aims to focus significantly on developing the world's largest integrated green energy ecosystem, promising 100 GW of renewable energy and substantial hydrogen and hydrostorage capabilities. Karan Adani emphasized this would transform Rajasthan into a hub for green jobs.

Aside from the green energy push, the Adani Group plans to expand its cement industry presence in the state and will establish four new plants to increase production capacity. Infrastructure plans like enhancing Jaipur Airport and creating multi-modal logistics parks are also outlined, forming part of a comprehensive strategy to elevate Rajasthan's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)