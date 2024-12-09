Left Menu

Godrej Consumer Products Shares Plummet Amid Weak Demand

Godrej Consumer Products' shares fell by 11% following subdued demand conditions in India. Other FMCG stocks like Marico, Tata Consumer, and Hindustan Unilever also declined. Adverse weather and inflationary pressures have impacted Godrej's home insecticides segment, crucial to its standalone business.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products took an 11% nosedive on Monday after the company released a discouraging business commentary, citing sluggish demand in India over recent months.

The company's stock plummeted 10.81% to Rs 1,102 per share on the BSE, causing a ripple effect among other FMCG stocks.

Despite continuous challenges, Godrej Consumer has maintained a 7% average organic Underlying Volume Growth over the past six quarters, though weather disruptions and inflationary pressures have impacted its performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

