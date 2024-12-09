Godrej Consumer Products Shares Plummet Amid Weak Demand

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products took an 11% nosedive on Monday after the company released a discouraging business commentary, citing sluggish demand in India over recent months.

The company's stock plummeted 10.81% to Rs 1,102 per share on the BSE, causing a ripple effect among other FMCG stocks.

Despite continuous challenges, Godrej Consumer has maintained a 7% average organic Underlying Volume Growth over the past six quarters, though weather disruptions and inflationary pressures have impacted its performance.

