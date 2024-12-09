Roto Energy Powers Global Water Solutions with Major Solar Pump Orders

Roto Energy Systems Ltd., a branch of Roto Pumps Ltd., has secured significant orders for its Roto Rudra Solar Submersible Pumping Systems, marking a pivotal moment in sustainable water management on a global scale. With over 400 units set for delivery, the company continues to expand its influence across key regions including Australia, South Africa, and the Indian states of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. This strategic achievement highlights the growing demand for environmentally friendly water management solutions powered by renewable energy.

The Company's commitment to sustainability is further reflected in its supply of 100 solar submersible helical rotor and centrifugal pump sets to South Africa, and an additional 100 helical rotor sets to Australia. Harish Chandra Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Roto Pumps Ltd., emphasized the importance of these global orders in addressing worldwide water challenges, cementing Roto Rudra's role in championing sustainable initiatives. Each system is designed to meet critical water needs while complying with global sustainability goals, thus reducing the environmental impact.

In India, Roto Rudra is advancing the renewable water projects under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, with significant orders from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. These projects are aimed at improving drinking water accessibility through sustainable solutions. The company's innovative approach underscores its commitment to delivering energy-efficient, high-performance products. This latest milestone further solidifies Roto Energy Systems Ltd.'s position as a leader in the field, leveraging its extensive expertise to support communities with essential water resources globally.

