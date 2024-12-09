India: A Hub for Global Firms Amid Skilled Workforce and Expanding Market
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized India's favorable business environment at the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit. Highlighting India's skilled workforce and substantial market, he invited global firms to establish bases in India. Goyal noted AI's role in job evolution and the importance of its correct usage.
- Country:
- India
At the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed that global firms are keen to establish operations in India, drawn by its skilled workforce and vast market potential.
He highlighted Rajasthan's significant business prospects, urging companies to seize these opportunities. Goyal noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decisions are made decisively, benefiting India's economic environment.
Addressing the integration of artificial intelligence, Goyal remarked that human intelligence will always surpass AI, emphasizing the need for strategic utilization to enhance its benefits rather than replace human intellect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal Highlights US-India Partnership Under Trump
Piyush Goyal Pushes Industry for NSWS Adoption or Faces Closure
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Calls for Industry Engagement with Digital Initiatives
Piyush Goyal Launches CII Ease of Doing Business and Regulatory Affairs Portal
Piyush Goyal Highlights Opportunities for Collaboration in Agriculture, Defence, Aviation, and Renewable Energy