India: A Hub for Global Firms Amid Skilled Workforce and Expanding Market

At the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed that global firms are keen to establish operations in India, drawn by its skilled workforce and vast market potential.

He highlighted Rajasthan's significant business prospects, urging companies to seize these opportunities. Goyal noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decisions are made decisively, benefiting India's economic environment.

Addressing the integration of artificial intelligence, Goyal remarked that human intelligence will always surpass AI, emphasizing the need for strategic utilization to enhance its benefits rather than replace human intellect.

