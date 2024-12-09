Left Menu

Sweet Deal Brewing? Mondelez Eyes Hershey Takeover

Mondelez International is exploring a potential acquisition of the chocolate maker Hershey in a move that could create one of the world's largest confectionery companies. The talks are in early stages, and it remains uncertain if a deal will materialize, given past unsuccessful attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:24 IST
Sweet Deal Brewing? Mondelez Eyes Hershey Takeover

Mondelez International, the company behind Cadbury chocolates, is reportedly considering a takeover of Hershey, America's iconic chocolate maker. According to Bloomberg News, the potential deal would merge two giants of the confectionery world and create one of the largest chocolate conglomerates globally. While Hershey's stock soared by 19% following the news, Mondelez's shares slipped slightly. The companies have yet to issue any official comments on the potential acquisition.

The Hershey Trust Company, holding significant voting control as Hershey's major shareholder, will play a crucial role in determining the fate of the merger. This isn't the first attempt by Mondelez to purchase Hershey; a previous $23 billion bid was rebuffed in 2016. Current market dynamics differ, with chocolate and food companies grappling with high input costs and dwindling demand, which may influence negotiations.

The outcome of this possible merger could critically impact the U.S. chocolate market, where Hershey holds a commanding 36% share. Mondelez, known for its Cadbury and Milka brands, would enhance its standing in the sector. With potential policy changes under President-elect Donald Trump expected to favor mergers, experts foresee a surge in corporate deals, setting an optimistic stage for Mondelez's ambitious pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024