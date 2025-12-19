Trump Ventures Beyond Social Media: A $6 Billion Fusion Merger

Donald Trump's social media firm is making a strategic shift into the fusion power sector with a $6 billion merger with TAE Technologies, backed by Google. The deal follows a meeting between industry leaders and the U.S. Energy Department, urging increased federal funding for fusion energy.

The merger is an audacious attempt to ride the wave of artificial intelligence-driven demand for electricity. Trump Media's shares surged 35% despite recent financial struggles. This move adds to the Trump family's varied ventures, including significant investments in cryptocurrency and real estate, buoyed by federal policy shifts.

However, the merger has sparked controversy, with U.S. Representative Don Beyer questioning potential conflicts of interest and corruption. Regulatory scrutiny is anticipated as the companies plan to construct the world's first utility-scale fusion power plant, a monumental step towards commercial fusion energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)