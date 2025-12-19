Left Menu

Trump Ventures Beyond Social Media: A $6 Billion Fusion Merger

Donald Trump’s media firm is merging with TAE Technologies to dive into the fusion power sector, following a $6 billion deal. The merger aims to capitalize on AI-driven electricity demands. While the agreement propels Trump’s diverse investment strategies, it also raises conflicts of interest and corruption concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 03:27 IST
Donald Trump's social media firm is making a strategic shift into the fusion power sector with a $6 billion merger with TAE Technologies, backed by Google. The deal follows a meeting between industry leaders and the U.S. Energy Department, urging increased federal funding for fusion energy.

The merger is an audacious attempt to ride the wave of artificial intelligence-driven demand for electricity. Trump Media's shares surged 35% despite recent financial struggles. This move adds to the Trump family's varied ventures, including significant investments in cryptocurrency and real estate, buoyed by federal policy shifts.

However, the merger has sparked controversy, with U.S. Representative Don Beyer questioning potential conflicts of interest and corruption. Regulatory scrutiny is anticipated as the companies plan to construct the world's first utility-scale fusion power plant, a monumental step towards commercial fusion energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

