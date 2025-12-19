Financial Times Highlights: Mergers, Diplomacy, and Trade Deals

In the latest Financial Times update, Citigroup announces that the US bank regulator has reduced certain compliance burdens related to its risk control and data management practices. This move reflects ongoing adjustments in regulatory expectations for major financial institutions.

Christian Turner is set to become the United Kingdom's new ambassador to the United States. His appointment follows an intense competition to fill the position after Lord Peter Mandelson. Turner's diplomatic experience is expected to strengthen UK-US relations during his tenure.

In legal news, Hogan Lovells and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft are on the verge of a historic merger, forming a $3.6 billion law firm. This combination marks one of the largest mergers in legal history and reflects the ongoing trend of consolidation within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)