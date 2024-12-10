Tragic Wedding Return: Two Lives Lost in Highway Accident

Two men tragically lost their lives when their motorcycle struck a stationary tempo on the Ballia-Bairiya Highway on Tuesday. Both victims were returning from a wedding, police reported.

Identified as Ramesh Sahni, 38, and Lakhan Sahni, 36, the men sustained fatal injuries and were rushed to the district hospital, where medical staff declared them dead.

The incident occurred near Nirupur village, and officials mentioned that the tempo driver fled the scene. Postmortem examinations are underway as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)