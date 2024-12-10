Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Return: Two Lives Lost in Highway Accident

Two men, Ramesh Sahni and Lakhan Sahni, died in a motorcycle accident in Nirupur village while returning from a wedding. Their motorcycle collided with a stationary tempo on the Ballia-Bairiya Highway. Despite efforts to save them, both succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 10-12-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 10:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men tragically lost their lives when their motorcycle struck a stationary tempo on the Ballia-Bairiya Highway on Tuesday. Both victims were returning from a wedding, police reported.

Identified as Ramesh Sahni, 38, and Lakhan Sahni, 36, the men sustained fatal injuries and were rushed to the district hospital, where medical staff declared them dead.

The incident occurred near Nirupur village, and officials mentioned that the tempo driver fled the scene. Postmortem examinations are underway as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

