Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab Lead in Mega Food Park Initiative

Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab have emerged as leaders in implementing India's Mega Food Park (MFP) Scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), according to recent data presented in the Rajya Sabha. These states each have three approved projects, highlighting their commitment to advancing food processing infrastructure.

With the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) directing the MFP Scheme, India aims to bridge the gap between farm produce and market demands through modern infrastructure. Though the scheme, initially set to continue until March 31, 2021, has been discontinued, ongoing projects remain supported under committed liabilities.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bhittu, outlined the progress of this scheme in a Rajya Sabha session. Additional insights revealed that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into the food processing industry dropped from USD 895.34 million in 2022-23 to USD 608.31 million in 2023-24. Still, these figures signal global investor interest in India's food processing sector.

Supported by PMKSY, the MoFPI has fueled regional economic growth, fortified the agricultural value chain, and bolstered investments. The Mega Food Park Scheme integrates farmers, processors, and retailers, fostering employment and increasing incomes in rural areas through a focused 'cluster' approach.

The scheme promotes value addition, wastage reduction, and a streamlined supply chain. Each Mega Food Park includes infrastructure such as collection centres, processing centres, cold storage, and plots for entrepreneurs. Significantly, 24 Mega Food Parks now operate across India, making a considerable contribution to the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)