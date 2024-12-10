ILO and International Leaders Chart Path for Cooperatives and Social and Solidarity Economy

At the Global Cooperative Conference in New Delhi, moderated by Prof. Sonja Novkovic, Academic Director of the International Centre for Co-operative Management at Saint Mary’s University, Canada, key stakeholders gathered to discuss cooperatives' transformative role in driving innovation, addressing global challenges, and creating measurable impact through robust data collection.

Exploring Cooperative Innovation and Sustainability

Panelists from diverse fields showcased how cooperatives are innovating to address pressing global issues:

Prof. Axel Marx (KU Leuven) called for deeper collaboration between cooperatives and voluntary sustainability standards to enhance their shared impact.

Dr. Sifa Chiyoge (ICA Africa) presented the CoopStar initiative, which supports African cooperatives in adopting circular economy principles.

Prof. Trebor Scholz (Platform Cooperatives Consortium) highlighted the policy engagement needed for systemic change, emphasizing worker- and user-owned platforms.

Dr. Ilcheong Yi (UNRISD) introduced the SDPI measurement tool, an alternative to traditional ESG frameworks that focuses on context-specific indicators.

Ms. Tone Cecile Faugli (Fairtrade Norway) highlighted cooperatives' integral role in fair trade, enhancing social capital and providing growth opportunities for small-scale farmers.

Ms. Simel Esim (ILO Cooperative and SSE Unit) emphasized the critical role of statistics in unlocking cooperatives’ full potential and ensuring their visibility as economic actors.

The Role of Statistics in Advancing Cooperatives and SSE

Ms Simel Esim detailed the ILO's ongoing work in cooperative statistics, rooted in the 2012 International Year of Cooperatives and a subsequent 2013 resolution by the International Conference of Labour Statisticians (ICLS). This effort resulted in the creation of Guidelines on Cooperative Statistics, standardizing global data collection methods.

The ILO has conducted pilot studies in countries including Costa Rica, Italy, Korea, Türkiye, and Tanzania. These studies tested diverse methodologies for data collection, fostering collaboration among national statistical offices, cooperative registrars, and stakeholders.

“These efforts address critical data gaps, enhancing the recognition of cooperatives and the Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) as distinct economic contributors,” Esim noted.

Expanding to the Social and Solidarity Economy

Looking beyond cooperatives, the ILO plans to establish two technical working groups in 2025 to focus on measuring the economic contributions of cooperatives and the broader SSE. These groups will build on existing frameworks while addressing persistent data challenges.

“Accurate data does more than improve measurement—it amplifies visibility and ensures effective policymaking,” Esim stated.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Cooperative and SSE Statistics

The ILO envisions the development of comprehensive guidelines on SSE statistics and a cooperative statistics manual by 2028. This work will be supported by a Community of Practice to incorporate diverse perspectives and share progress widely.

The session underscored the potential of cooperatives to shape a sustainable future. By setting global standards for cooperative and SSE statistics, the ILO empowers these organizations to demonstrate their unique contributions to economic equity and environmental resilience.

Conclusion: Cooperatives as Agents of Change

The conference highlighted the transformative role of cooperatives and the SSE in tackling global challenges. Through innovation, collaboration, and robust data collection, these entities are not only advancing the Sustainable Development Goals but also paving the way for a more equitable and sustainable world. The ILO's leadership in standardizing cooperative and SSE statistics reinforces the critical role of these organizations as agents of systemic change.