Amazon's Ambitious $80 Billion Export Vision for India

Amazon has significantly ramped up its export ambitions from India, setting a new target of USD 80 billion in cumulative exports by 2030. The announcement was made by Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President of Emerging Markets at Amazon, during the annual 'Smbhav Summit'.

The new vision represents a considerable increase from the previous goal of USD 20 billion by 2025, reflecting Amazon's confidence in the Indian market. To realize this vision, the e-commerce giant is planning to work closely with Indian government agencies and a variety of local stakeholders, including small businesses, D2C brands, and manufacturers.

Since the initiation of Amazon Global Selling in 2015, more than 150,000 sellers from over 200 cities across India have registered, with the aim of achieving USD 20 billion in exports by the end of 2024. Efforts will focus on leveraging the Global Selling program to boost Made-in-India products on Amazon's worldwide platforms.

