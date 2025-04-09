Race Heats Up: South Korea's Political Landscape Shifts Ahead of Presidential Election

The political landscape in South Korea is experiencing significant shifts as the main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, announced his resignation from the Democratic Party leadership. This development comes as political figures prepare for the upcoming presidential election, slated for June 3, after the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Lee's decision to step down has intensified speculation regarding his potential candidacy in the presidential race. Despite losing to Yoon by a narrow margin in the 2022 election, Lee led his party to a resounding victory in last year's parliamentary elections, bolstering his political influence and stature.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Kim Moon-soon has thrown his hat into the ring, highlighting his conservative stance and prioritizing the nation's security alliance with the United States. As the election approaches, pivotal discussions center on national security concerns, including the contentious issue of nuclear armament capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)