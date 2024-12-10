AfDB Approves $140.6M Loan to Transform Eswatini’s Road Infrastructure and Boost Regional Development

Updated: 10-12-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:16 IST

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a $140.6 million loan for the first phase of an ambitious project to improve road connectivity and mobility across Eswatini. The initiative aims to support regional economic growth and social development, particularly in the Lubombo and Shiselweni regions, while generating at least 200 jobs for local youth through targeted training and apprenticeship programs.

Inadequate road infrastructure has hindered socio-economic progress in Lubombo and Shiselweni, despite their abundant agricultural resources. Employment opportunities are scarce, and many young people lack the skills needed to participate in the workforce.

This project will upgrade 105.9 km of paved roads, including the Siphofaneni-Sithobelath-Maloma-Nsoko (MR14) and Maloma-Siphambanweni (MR21) sections, with 12.3-metre-wide surfaces and 2-metre paved shoulders on both sides. Bridges and an axle-load weighing facility will also be constructed along the MR14 road.

The roads will feature climate-resilient designs, ensuring year-round transportation and reducing travel times and vehicle operating costs.

Support for Road Safety and Policy Reforms

The project will include reforms to road safety policy frameworks, which have been inconsistently implemented. It will also introduce an axle-load control program to ensure safer and more efficient transportation networks.

Creating Jobs and Building Skills

A key focus of the initiative is poverty alleviation through job creation. Moono Mupotola, AfDB’s Country Manager for Eswatini, highlighted the project’s potential to transform lives: “Above all, the project will contribute to poverty reduction by creating well-paid jobs for young people in economically disadvantaged regions such as Lubombo and Shiselweni. This will be achieved through targeted vocational training and apprenticeship programs. At least 200 young people will benefit by obtaining formal qualifications and professional and technical skills that are adapted to market needs.”

Expanding Development in Eswatini

Since its first operation in Eswatini in 1972, the AfDB has invested over $820 million across various sectors, including agriculture, mining, energy, water and sanitation, and transport, among others. This project adds to the Bank’s legacy of fostering inclusive and sustainable growth in Eswatini.

Looking Ahead

Once completed, the road upgrades are expected to spur economic activity, improve access to markets, and connect underserved communities to essential services. The initiative aligns with the AfDB’s commitment to promoting infrastructure development and economic empowerment across Africa.